Pure Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 29,733 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 4,955 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. BidaskClub downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

