PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading 6.4% Higher

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $102.77. 1,287,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,607,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

