Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

ONEW stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

