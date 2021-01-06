QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Norddeutsche Landesbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

QGEN stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 89,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in QIAGEN by 31.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in QIAGEN by 79.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

