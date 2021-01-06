QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. The company had a trading volume of 244,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,004. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

