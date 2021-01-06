Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.54

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 1778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,968 shares of company stock worth $4,591,808. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

