Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.54

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $125,180.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,968 shares of company stock worth $4,591,808. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.