Quant Achieves Market Cap of $148.00 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and $3.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $12.26 or 0.00035179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004682 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001690 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.