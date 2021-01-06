Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $47.02. 447,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 247,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $71,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $88,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,141 shares of company stock worth $1,260,147. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanterix by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.