Quantstamp Price Down 0.5% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $19.93 million and $816,693.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00310305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.39 or 0.02917875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

