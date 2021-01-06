Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Raised to $7.80

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $7.80 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NYSE QUOT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $856.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

