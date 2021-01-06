Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 6.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.18. 262,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 158,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

