Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 750 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $84.95. 833,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,266. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

