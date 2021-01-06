Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $25.37 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 1,600,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,500. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

