Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 97,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

