RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 0.3%

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77). Approximately 63,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 105,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The stock has a market cap of £50.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.27.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

