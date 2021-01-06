RealChain (RCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,772.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $133,490.35 and approximately $6,772.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

