RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$0.85 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) stock opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

