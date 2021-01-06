REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

