Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.33. Regional Health Properties shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 850 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.