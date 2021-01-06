Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

