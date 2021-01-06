Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.0980 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Render Token has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $19,174.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.39 or 0.02989336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.