Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen is progressing well with all its product franchisees, namely filtration, chromatography protein and process analytics performing well during the first nine months of 2020. In May 2019, Repligen acquired C Technologies, which added a fourth franchise (process analytics) to its portfolio. The fourth franchisee too is driving revenues for the company. However, the bioprocessing market is highly competitive and is subject to a rapid change through product introductions, which remain an overhang on the company’s prospects. Moreover, Repligen is witnessing a sluggish protein business compared to other product franchisees, which raises a concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of RGEN opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

