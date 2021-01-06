Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.61. 554,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 441,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $181,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,395 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,938. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

