Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

