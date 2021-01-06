Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO):

1/5/2021 – Sangamo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/16/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.