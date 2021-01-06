Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (FME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR: FME) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €91.40 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €69.94 ($82.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

