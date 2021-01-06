Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

