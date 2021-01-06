Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of RVI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.83. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Retail Value by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter valued at $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

