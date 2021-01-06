REV Group (REVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REVG stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.