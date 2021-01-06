Revain Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $993.18 million and $6.02 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00338242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $834.86 or 0.02386672 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

