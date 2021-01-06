Reviewing City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) & BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City Bank and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

BayCom has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than City Bank.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A BayCom 14.22% 7.04% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Bank and BayCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BayCom $86.11 million 2.07 $17.32 million $1.89 7.96

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

City Bank has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

BayCom beats City Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

