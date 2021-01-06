Reviewing Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lilis Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lilis Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lilis Energy and Genel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A Genel Energy $377.20 million 1.04 $103.90 million $0.49 2.88

Genel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lilis Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genel Energy beats Lilis Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 99 and 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.