Revlon (NYSE:REV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of REV opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. Insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

