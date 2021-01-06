Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,000 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.