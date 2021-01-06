REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0567 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 14% higher against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,289,683 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

