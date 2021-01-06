ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Up 11.7%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 3,754,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,799,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.42.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

