Richard Anthony Law Acquires 64,078 Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 64,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

Richard Anthony Law also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Richard Anthony Law acquired 44,725 shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,142.50 ($75,963.55).

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.66 million and a P/E ratio of -27.02. The Pebble Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09).

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) Company Profile

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

