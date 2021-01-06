Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $79.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

