Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,199.62 ($67.93).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 6,094 ($79.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,103 ($79.74). The stock has a market cap of £75.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.