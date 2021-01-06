Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,790.00

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,790 ($75.65) and last traded at GBX 5,766 ($75.33), with a volume of 461192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,470 ($71.47).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,199.62 ($67.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of £73.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,315.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,840.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

