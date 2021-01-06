RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,237. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

