RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

