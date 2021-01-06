Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

