Robert W. Baird Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Neutral

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.