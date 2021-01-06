Robotina Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Robotina has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Robotina has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,249.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

