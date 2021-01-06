Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.