Rockland Trust Co. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,986,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.