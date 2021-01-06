Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

