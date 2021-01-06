Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.08 on Wednesday, hitting $254.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

